USD/JPY bulls run out of steam as the Yen pair prints the first daily loss in three around 146.30 despite lacking downside momentum ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the risk-barometer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY stabilizes above 146.00 as yields, US Dollar retreat, clues about Fed–BoJ divergence eyed - August 28, 2023
- AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Holds above the 94.00 area, within a descending trend channel - August 28, 2023
- USD/JPY consolidates its gains around 146.50 on the Fed’s Powell hawkish stance - August 28, 2023