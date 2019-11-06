USD/JPY stalls but will US traders be able to push it through the resistance zone

USD/JPY is halted at the 109.28 resistance level. Stocks in Europe have has a lacklustre session. Today USD/JPY has lost some of the strong momentum that led it to test the 109.28 resistance level …
