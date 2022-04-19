The Fed-BoJ policy divergence pushed USD/JPY to a fresh 20-year high on Tuesday. Extremely overbought conditions warrant caution before placing fresh bullish bets. Investors now eye US housing market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY stands tall near 20-year high, just below mid-128.00s - April 19, 2022
- Currency market: GBP/JPY, USD/JPY and BOJ - April 19, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed hike of 75 bps would put USD cat among FX pigeons - April 19, 2022