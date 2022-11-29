The yen pair’s latest losses could be linked to the market’s easing of the previous fears, as well as downbeat options market signals for the USD/JPY pair. That said, the one-month risk reversal (RR) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY stays bearish below 139.00 on downbeat options market signals - November 28, 2022
- USD/JPY slides towards 138.50 on mixed Japan data, pullback in yields, focus on China, Fed talks - November 28, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off a three-month low, eyeing 139.00 - November 28, 2022