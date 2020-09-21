USD/JPY stays bearish for a clear break of the 104.19 July low – Credit Suisse

USD/JPY maintains its bearish continuation pattern and is now testing below the July low at 104.19. Economists at Credit Suisse continue to look for a clear and closing break below the aforementioned …
