USD/JPY stays calm near 110.00 ahead of US data, muted risk sentiment

USD/JPY tracks higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index pushes higher above 93.00 on renewed taper speculation. US Treasury rises for the straight …
