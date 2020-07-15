USD/JPY keeps Wednesday’s European session downside break of 107.00. Optimism surrounding virus vaccine confronts worsening situations in the US and Tokyo. BOJ held monetary policy intact, cited …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY stays choppy near 107.00 as market digests risk-on mood - July 15, 2020
- USD/JPY rebounds from lows, struggles to rise above 107.00 - July 15, 2020
- Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance - July 15, 2020