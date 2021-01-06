USD/JPY remains on the back foot after refreshing 10-month low the previous day. US-China tussle, Hong Kong activists’ arrest challenge risks off-late. Vaccine hopes, expectations of Democratic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY stays depressed below 103.00 amid fresh challenges to risk, Georgia runoff eyed - January 5, 2021
- USD/JPY consolidates above 102.60 lows as focus turns to Japanese PMIs - January 5, 2021
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bears keep pressuring towards 101.17 - January 5, 2021