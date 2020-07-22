USD/JPY fails to keep the bounce off 106.68 while flashing two-day losing streak. US readies a Phase 4 fiscal package, likely to be out by the end of July. Japan approves virus drug dexamethasone for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY stays depressed under 107.00 amid risk reset - July 21, 2020
- Chart of the Day: USD/JPY - July 21, 2020
- USD/JPY: Most likely to remain in narrow trading range with risk titled to the downside – MUFG - July 21, 2020