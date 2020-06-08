Friday pullback from 109.85 while bouncing off 109.56. Risk-tone sentiment remains lighter after Friday’s US jobs report. Japan’s second reading of Q1 2020 GDP can offer immediate direction, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY now targets the 110.00 mark – UOB - June 8, 2020
- USD/JPY stays firmer above 109.50 ahead of Japan Q1 GDP - June 8, 2020
- USD/JPY recedes to 109.50 on USD selling, Japan’s Q1 GDP revised higher - June 7, 2020