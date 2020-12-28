USD/JPY drops to the day’s low of 103.45, down 0.18% intraday, as markets in Tokyo open for Monday’s trading. The pair recently declined after Japan’s industrial production data pleased yen buyers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY stays heavy around mid-103.00s despite recent lift to risks - December 27, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Holding on to lower ground, more slides ahead - December 27, 2020
- Vaccines Mean Hope Springs Eternal – Long MXN/JPY, Long Copper (XCU/USD), Long RUT & NDX - December 26, 2020