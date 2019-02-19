USD/JPY stays indecisive below 111 as stocks and yields move in different directions

Wall Street turns positive on the day after starting in the red. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on Tuesday. US Dollar Index slumps to two-week lows near 96.50. The USD/JPY pair continues to fluctuate i…
