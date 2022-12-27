Comments from BOJ’s Kuroda, Japan PM Kishida challenge USD/JPY bears. USD/JPY takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 132.75 as it fails to extend the bounce off a four-month low, marked during …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY stays pressured below 133.00 despite mixed Japan data, sluggish yields - December 26, 2022
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Monitoring Central Bank Policies - December 26, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Stabilizes Again - December 26, 2022