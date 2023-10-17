USD/JPY trades around 149.52, marking a slight gain of 0.02% from Monday. US 10-year Treasury bond yield climbs nine basis points to 4.70%, despite Philadelphia Fed Harker dovish comments. Japanese …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY stays steady at around 149.50 amid rising US bond yields, risk-on mood - October 16, 2023
- USD/JPY forex trade review [Video] - October 16, 2023
- Japanese Yen Q4 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Entrenched Within Bullish Uptrend - October 16, 2023