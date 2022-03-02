USD/JPY is setting another foothold marginally below the 115.00 round level and near the supportive trendline, which now looks to be part of an ascending triangle pattern with an upper boundary at 116 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY stays within bullish triangle, outlook fragile [Video] - March 2, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends gains ahead of US ADP, Powell - March 2, 2022
- USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily high, around 115.25 region amid stronger USD - March 2, 2022