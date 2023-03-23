USD/JPY prods two-day downtrend at the lowest levels since February 10. Japan’s National Consumer Price Index eased in February, National CPI ex Food, Energy improved. Shift in market’s mood, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY steadies near six-week low under 131.00 on mixed Japan inflation, US data eyed - March 23, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears are attacking key support - March 23, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Strong Bear Control - March 23, 2023