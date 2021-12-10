USD/JPY steadily climbs to 113.75-80 area, fresh daily high ahead of US CPI

USD/JPY gained some positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD strength. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD. Geopolitical tensions could benefit the …
