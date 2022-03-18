USD/JPY regained positive traction on Friday after the BoJ announced its monetary policy decision. The BoJ stuck to its ultra-accommodative policy stance and downgraded its economic assessment. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY steadily climbs to 119.00 mark, closer to multi-year peak post-BoJ - March 18, 2022
- USD/JPY: BoJ to welcome a moderate pace of yen depreciation – Commerzbank - March 18, 2022
- USD/JPY: Rally could take a breather near term – UOB - March 18, 2022