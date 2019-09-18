USD/JPY in a tight range on the 108 handle ahead of the Fed. USD/JPY’s resistance up in the 109.30’s are in focus. USD/JPY is steady in the Tokyo open on Tuesday, having been in a chop overnight in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY sticks to a tight Tokyo-open range ahead of the Fed - September 17, 2019
- USD/JPY outlook: bulls return to play but caution on possible repeated upside rejection - September 17, 2019
- EUR/JPY remains below resistance / the July low at 120.06 - September 17, 2019