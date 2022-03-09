USD/JPY sticks to gains near multi-week high, eyeing a move beyond 116.00 amid risk-on

USD/JPY scaled higher for the third straight day and climbed to a near one-month high on Wednesday. Dismal Japanese GDP report, risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended support.
