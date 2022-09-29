USD/JPY sticks to gains near weekly high, around 144.75-80 region amid stronger USD

USD/JPY regains positive traction on Thursday amid the emergence of fresh USD buying. A pickup in the US bond yields and aggressive Fed rate hike bets revives the USD demand. The risk-off impulse …
