USD/JPY gains some positive traction and snaps a five-day losing streak to a multi-month low. A modest USD recovery from over a five-month low is seen as a key factor offering support. Expectations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY sticks to modest gains above 135.00, lacks bullish conviction ahead of US data - December 5, 2022
- USD/JPY: Support at 133.09 to hold temporarily – Credit Suisse - December 5, 2022
- USD/JPY consolidates in a range around 200 DMA, just above mid-134.00s - December 5, 2022