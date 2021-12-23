USD/JPY sticks to modest intraday gains, just below monthly high set on Wednesday

USD/JPY regained positive traction on Thursday amid easing Omicron concerns. Subdued USD demand, weaker US bond yields kept a lid on any meaningful gains. Investors look forward to the US macro data …
