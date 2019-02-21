• Trump threatens to impose tariffs on European car imports and boosted JPY’s safe-haven status. • The USD builds on FOMC meeting minutes-led goodish up-move and helped limit deeper losses. The USD/JP…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY sticks to modest losses, but holds above mid-110.00s ahead of US data - February 21, 2019
- USD/JPY: Ready for another attempt at 110.20 - February 21, 2019
- USD Negative Flows Recede Post FOMC Minutes - February 21, 2019