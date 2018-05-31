The US core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index year-on-year to April matched analysts expectations at 1.8%. The USD/JPY bulls are unimpressed by the inflation data. Investors focus is shifting to the Non-farm Payrolls data for May as well …
USD/JPY still sub-109.00 handle as US inflation data fails to impress USD bulls
