US Nonfarm Payrolls report came at 199K, lower than estimations, unemployment rate dips under 4%. USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Downward biased, unless it reclaims the 116.00 figure. The USD/JPY fails to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles at 116.00 after mixed US NFP report amid higher US T-bond yields - January 7, 2022
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Pierces Major Resistance Barrier - January 7, 2022
- USD/JPY analysis: Bounces off 116.00 - January 7, 2022