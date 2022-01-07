USD/JPY struggles at 116.00 after mixed US NFP report amid higher US T-bond yields

US Nonfarm Payrolls report came at 199K, lower than estimations, unemployment rate dips under 4%. USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Downward biased, unless it reclaims the 116.00 figure. The USD/JPY fails to …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)