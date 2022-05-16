Japanese yen amid falling US Treasury yields. Risk-aversion, a headwind for the USD/JPY, as US equities finished with losses in the New York session. USD/JPY Price Forecast: Remains upward biased, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles at around 130.00 and slips towards 129.00s on falling US yields - May 16, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar needs better US data to take on 20-year top vs yen - May 16, 2022
- USD/JPY price rally stalls at 131.35 - May 16, 2022