The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the Asian session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and remained capped below the 104.00 mark. Following the previous day’s intraday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: A break above 104.25 targets a selling opportunity at 104.50 - November 20, 2020
- USD/JPY struggles below 104.00 mark amid softer risk tone - November 20, 2020
- USD/JPY holding up in the 103.80 support zone - November 19, 2020