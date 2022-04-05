USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday, though the uptick lacked follow-through. The widening US-Japanese bond yield differential continued acting as a tailwind for the pair. The Ukraine crisis …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction, remains confined in a range below 123.00 mark - April 5, 2022
- USD/JPY set to retest 125 or more this quarter – TDS - April 5, 2022
- USD/JPY: Reaching For The Top - April 5, 2022