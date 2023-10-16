USD/JPY edges higher during the Asian session, albeit lacks follow-through buying. Intervention fears cap the upside for the pair on the back of subdued USD demand. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range around mid-149.00s - October 15, 2023
- Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups - October 15, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Shows Resilience Amid Rate Differential - October 13, 2023