The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the 104.00 mark through the Asian session. A mixed performance in the equity markets extended …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 104.00 mark - December 8, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY bears increase their numbers, waiting to get paid - December 7, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Stuck around 104.00, bulls remain side-lined - December 7, 2020