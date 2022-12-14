Any further losses seem limited ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision. The USD/JPY pair remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Wednesday and drops to over a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles near 135.00, over one-week low ahead of FOMC policy decision - December 14, 2022
- Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Outlook – The Battle With Technical Support Resumes - December 14, 2022
- USD/JPY to trade in a 135-138 range over next few months – Rabobank - December 14, 2022