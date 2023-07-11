The USD/JPY pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below mid-141.00s during the Asian session on Tuesday and consolidating its losses registered over the past three days to over a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles near multi-week low, below mid-141.00s amid weaker USD - July 10, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Technical Analysis: New Break Of The Bullish Trend - July 10, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Usd Faces Pressure Amidst Jpy Strength - July 10, 2023