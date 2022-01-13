The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to a fresh three-week low, around the 114.20 region in the last hour. The latest US CPI report released on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles near three-week low, around 114.25-20 area post-US data - January 13, 2022
- USD/JPY outlook: Bears tighten grip and eye targets at 114 and 113.63 - January 13, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Lower USD/JPY to entice many Japanese players - January 13, 2022