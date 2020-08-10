USD/JPY is fluctuating in a tight range on Monday. US Dollar Index looks to close second straight trading day in the positive territory. Wall Street’s main indexes trade mixed at the start of the week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles to find direction, stays flat below 106.00 - August 10, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Recover Against Yen - August 10, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Market players looking beyond risk-off factors - August 10, 2020