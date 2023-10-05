USD/JPY trades sideways below the 149.00 area, supported by the suspected FX intervention by Japanese authorities. US private payrolls rose by 89,000 in September vs. 180,000 prior. 10-year Japanese …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles to gain near the 149.00 mark amid the USD softness, intervention fears - October 4, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Navigates inside the Ichimoku cloud, consolidates at around 156.50s - October 4, 2023
- The NZD/USD move higher aligned with the generally weaker US Dollar - October 4, 2023