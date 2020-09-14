USD/JPY eases from intraday top of 106.16 amid mixed clues. Politico’s signal that Iran is plotting to kill US Ambassador joins risk-negative news from New Zealand to weigh on market sentiment.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles to keep 106.00 even as Nikkei 225 flashes mild gains - September 13, 2020
- USD/JPY: Depressed around 106.00 as risk dwindles - September 12, 2020
- USD/JPY clings to modest gains near session tops, comfortable above 106.00 mark - September 12, 2020