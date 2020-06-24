USD/JPY struggles to keep recovery gains beyond 107.00 amid risk-off mood

US session pullback from 107.07. Market sentiment remains sour as EU reacts to the US tariff news, FBI warns on China. Virus updates keep fears of wave 2.0 on the table, IMF again cuts global growth …
