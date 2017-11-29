USD/JPY struggles to recover back above 200-DMA

• Renewed geopolitical tension does little to revive safe-haven demand. • Weaker Japanese retail sales data weighing further on JPY. • Sliding US bond yields fails to provide any bullish impetus. • Focus shifts to US GDP revision and Yellen’s …
