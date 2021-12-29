USD/JPY picks up bids to consolidate previous day’s losses from monthly high. Markets remain dicey amid year-end inactivity, virus woes, Fed rate-hike fears weigh on sentiment. Lack of major …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles to regain 115.00 on sluggish yields amid coronavirus fears - December 28, 2021
- AUD/JPY dips back under 83.00 as risk assets see modest technical correction, but recent bullish trend likely intact - December 28, 2021
- USD/JPY subdued to the south of 115.00 level as Monday’s risk-on momentum fades - December 28, 2021