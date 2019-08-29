USD/JPY stuck in a tight range, bound by higher equities

USD/JPY holds onto gains but 106 handle under pressure. The current recovery above the 106.00 level needs to extend beyond 106.40. USD/JPY rose from 105.70 to just above 106 overnight and is currently …
