Recently released US economic data would keep the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy. USD/JPY Price Analysis: Upward biased, but might consolidate around 135.00/136.00. The USD/JPY remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY subdued around 136.50s on soft USD amidst falling US bond yields - December 6, 2022
- USD/JPY: Dollar likely to rebound again - December 6, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Gives Up Early Gain - December 6, 2022