Any yen strength could be short-lived until we get beyond some of the big market events of the week. Bearish price on USD/JPY, a daily chart of which is shown, is tentatively respecting key trendline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY risks further losses near term – UOB - September 12, 2023
- USD/JPY Surges, Dollar Declines, and Gold Rallies: What’s Next? - September 12, 2023
- USD/JPY treads waters to snap the recent losses, trades above 146.50 - September 11, 2023