The Dollar/Yen jumped to a twenty-year high early Thursday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) doubled-down on its ultra-low yield policy by offering to buy immeasurable amounts of bonds every session as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to hit 135 as yield spreads move further against the yen – MUFG - April 28, 2022
- USD/JPY Surges on BOJ Pledge to Keep Rates Ultra-Low - April 28, 2022
- USD/JPY tops 130.00 for the first time in 2O years, as BOJ stays dovish - April 28, 2022