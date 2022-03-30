USD/JPY surpasses 123.00 on weak Japan’s Retail Trade

USD/JPY has attracted bids on downbeat Japan’s Retail Trade. The DXY has faced broader weakness amid positive market sentiment. BOJ’s unlimited bond-buying program may push the asset higher. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Rate Outlook Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal - March 29, 2022
- GBP/JPY remains heavy near 160.00 amid BOJ-led resurgent JPY demand - March 29, 2022
- Breaking: USD/JPY plunges to test 122 the figure in huge sell-off - March 29, 2022