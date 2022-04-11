USD/JPY surpasses 125.00 firmly on rising bets over Fed’s tightening policy

USD/JPY is eyeing more upside amid rising US Treasury yields and Fed’s policy tightening expectations. A multi-year high preliminary estimate of US CPI at 8.5% will strengthen the greenback further.
