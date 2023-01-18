USD/JPY retreats over 350 pips from the daily low amid aggressive intraday USD selling. The USD adds to its losses following the release of weaker-than-expected US macro data. A positive risk tone …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY surrenders BoJ-inspired gains, slides to 128.00 amid broad-based USD weakness - January 18, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast – Bank of Japan Causes Volatility - January 18, 2023
- USD/JPY: One-month 130 forecast reflects adjustment to the YCC policy could be delayed until April – Rabobank - January 18, 2023