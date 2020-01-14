USD/JPY takes on the 110 handle as market hysteria continues supporting US/Sino phase-one trade deal. Key data ahead opens risks for USD and global growth sentiment. Bulls can target 110.50s for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY takes on 110 handle for first time since May - January 13, 2020
- JPY: Japanese Yen at 8-Month Low as Volatility Wilts – Where to Next? - January 13, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pullback to Cloud/Bollinger-Band targets could be in play - January 13, 2020