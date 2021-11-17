USD/JPY targets major resistance of 115.00 level

USD/JPY strengthens on a positive outlook, eyes towards major resistance 115.00. USD/JPY was trading at its multi-yearly high on Wednesday at around 114.81, the strongest since October 20 and then …
