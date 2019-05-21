EUR/USD rose 0.10% on Monday, putting an end to the slow five-day losing streak on the back of broad-based USD selling. The gains in the pair were marginal as the US stocks declined on the deepening …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY technical analysis: 110.30/35 limits upside towards 4-week old resistance-line
EUR/USD rose 0.10% on Monday, putting an end to the slow five-day losing streak on the back of broad-based USD selling. The gains in the pair were marginal as the US stocks declined on the deepening …